FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (KTRK) --U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson says the Fort Lauderdale airport gunman was carrying a military ID with the name Esteban Santiago, though it's not clear if it belonged to him or to someone else.
Nelson did not spell the name for reporters during a news conference Friday. Nelson says the baggage claim area is a "soft target." The airport had initially reported an "incident" in the baggage claim area.
Authorities say five people were killed and eight wounded in the shooting.
Nelson says a motive still hasn't been determined.
January 6, 2017