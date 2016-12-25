Christmas is such a wonderful time with family.Aside from that though, it does pose some waste management issues - like what to do with that Christmas tree ('cause it won't fit in the garbage can.)You're in luck - the city of Houston will recycle it for you!You have two options: place your tree at the curb for collection on your regular tree waste day, or you can drop it off at one of 24 drop off locations around Houston. The city will use the trees to make mulch.You can drop them off through January 15. You must remove all decorations, ornaments, tinsel, lights, and stands from the trees.Trees may be dropped off at the following 24 locations city-wide:Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central St.Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 KirkpatrickSommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 SommermeyerN. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. MainSouthwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 SW FreewaySunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 SunbeamWestpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 WestparkDoss Park (gates close at 5) - 2500 Frick RoadMemorial Park (Ball Fields 4 and 5) - 7300 Memorial DriveT.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester WestKingwood - Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch DriveElington Airport Recycling Drop-off -HWY 3@ Brantley RoadLiving Earth - 5625 Crawford RoadLiving Earth - 1503 Industrial Drive (Gessner @ Hwy 90)Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A EastLiving Earth - 12202 Cutten RoadLiving Earth - 16138 Highway 6Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy.Living Earth - 27733 Katy FreewayLiving Earth - 10310 Beaumont HighwayLiving Earth - 17555 I-45 SouthLiving Earth - 20611 U.S. Hyw 59Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266Living Earth - 16717 Katy FreewayFor more information,