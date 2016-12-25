NEWS

What to do with that Christmas tree
Don't know what to do with your Christmas tree? The City of Houston will take it and recycle it for you! (AP file photo)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Christmas is such a wonderful time with family.

Aside from that though, it does pose some waste management issues - like what to do with that Christmas tree ('cause it won't fit in the garbage can.)

You're in luck - the city of Houston will recycle it for you!

You have two options: place your tree at the curb for collection on your regular tree waste day, or you can drop it off at one of 24 drop off locations around Houston. The city will use the trees to make mulch.

You can drop them off through January 15. You must remove all decorations, ornaments, tinsel, lights, and stands from the trees.

Trees may be dropped off at the following 24 locations city-wide:

Wednesday-Sunday, 9:00am to 6:00pm

Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central St.

Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick

Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer

N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. Main

Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 SW Freeway

Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam
Monday-Saturday 8:00am to 5:00pm, Closed Monday, Jan. 2
Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark

Open daily, 9:00am to 6:00pm

Doss Park (gates close at 5) - 2500 Frick Road

Memorial Park (Ball Fields 4 and 5) - 7300 Memorial Drive

T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West

Kingwood - Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive

Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off -HWY 3@ Brantley Road
Monday-Friday 7:00am to 5:30pm and Saturday 7:00am - 12pm (Closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 2)

Living Earth - 5625 Crawford Road

Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Drive (Gessner @ Hwy 90)

Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A East

Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road

Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6

Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy.
Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway
Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway
Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South
Living Earth - 20611 U.S. Hyw 59
Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266
Living Earth - 16717 Katy Freeway

For more information, visit the city of Houston's website.
