A violent attack in West University Place may have started as a fighter over a fender bender.Detectives told Eyewitness News a 49-year-old woman reported being assaulted near the intersection of Auden Street and Tangley Road.The woman told investigators a man rear ended her. As she was writing down insurance information in her car, she said he opened her door. He then hit her in the face and head.ABC13 reached out to her. She said by phone she is recovering from a "head wound," refused to offer any details about the incident and then hung up.Anyone with information is asked to contact the West University Place Police Department.