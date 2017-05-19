Community members are holding a vigil to honor the children killed in a fire at their Montgomery County home last week.The fire claimed the lives of three young siblings and left several other family members in serious condition.Bobby Johnson, 61, the pastor at Thergood Memorial Church of Christ in Willis, was burned, as well as his son Jarvis Johnson when they tried to rescue the four children at the family's home.Adrian Mitchell, 10, was the only survivor among the children. His 13-year-old brother Terrance, 6-year old sister Kaila and 5-year-old brother Kyle perished. The children's mother, April Johnson, suffered minor injuries. Their grandmother, Carrie Johnson, was hospitalized, as were her husband and son.The family has lived on Johnson Road -- which was named for them -- for generations. Bobby Johnson is said to come from a family of preachers and deacons and has been at his church in Willis for more than two decades.Their influence on the rural neighborhood not far from The Woodlands is significant and far different than what would be found in the suburbs."I grew up with his son," said Terry Taylor. "I know his father, his mother, all of them. We're just empty. It's three babies and you're concerned about the adults and concerned about the kids."The family was understandably in shock, too devastated to speak publicly. Instead, friends and neighbors stepped in and described pillars of the small community."They're deep in faith," said Taylor. "They love God, and I love God, so we're bound by that."