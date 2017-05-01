NEWS

1 dead, 3 injured after stabbing near University of Texas-Austin gym

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">&#34;Picture of the suspect outside Gregory.&#34; - The Daily Texan (The Daily Texan)</span></div>
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
At least one person is dead after a stabbing on campus near the University of Texas gym in Austin, emergency officials said. Three others have been taken to a hospital with "potentially serious injuries."

Police said one person is in custody.

The Austin-Travis County EMS has been updating the incident on Twitter after they were dispatched near the Gregory gym on 2101 Speedway.


Emergency crews were notified just after 1:30 p.m. about a multiple stabbing.

The university sent an alert to everyone on campus saying that there was criminal activity with injury.



Governor Greg Abbott offered his prayers to everyone in Austin.

"Praying for all those affected by this heinous attack and for the UT-Austin community," Abbott tweeted.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on air and online.

