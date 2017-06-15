  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Congressional Baseball Game underway in D.C. following shooting
Visitors to Rotterdam Zoo were stunned when an antelope tackled a giraffe in one of the enclosures, driving it to the ground. (KTRK)

Families enjoying a day at the zoo had the chance to see what life is like in the wild when an antelope tackled a giraffe. It happened at the Rotterdam Zoo on Tuesday and the entire incident was caught on camera.

The video, which was posted on YouTube, shows the antelope stabbing its horns into the giraffe as the animal runs for safety. You can hear children screaming in the background as they watch the horrifying incident.

It's not clear why the antelope attacked the giraffe because they have been living in the same enclosure in the Dutch zoo for several years.

A spokesperson for the zoo told local media that they were shocked at the antelope's behavior, but fortunately the giraffe suffered minor injuries.
