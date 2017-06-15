The video, which was posted on YouTube, shows the antelope stabbing its horns into the giraffe as the animal runs for safety. You can hear children screaming in the background as they watch the horrifying incident.
It's not clear why the antelope attacked the giraffe because they have been living in the same enclosure in the Dutch zoo for several years.
A spokesperson for the zoo told local media that they were shocked at the antelope's behavior, but fortunately the giraffe suffered minor injuries.
