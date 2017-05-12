Wanted fugitive sports large Rockets face tattoo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Crime Stoppers is looking for a convicted criminal and known gang member who has a very distinctive tattoo.
Vicenzo Arthur Ballard, who sports a large Rockets tattoo on his cheek, is currently wanted for a parole violation. He was convicted of assault of a family member.
A known Tango Blast gang member, Ballard should be considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities. He frequents the Northline neighborhood.
Ballard is described as a white male standing 5 feet 8 inches. He weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. In addition to a large Houston Rockets logo tattooed on his face, Ballard has multiple other tattoos.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Ballard's arrest. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at crime-stoppers.org.
