Waller HS student arrested after bringing gun to school

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) --A Waller High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after bringing a gun to school, district officials confirm.
According to a news release, a teacher received a tip that a student in an alternative learning classroom was in possession of a gun. Officials confiscated the weapon and the student was arrested.
The district said the incident was isolated and that no threats were made against the school. Nobody was injured.
No other details have been released.
