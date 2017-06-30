NEWS

Walgreens customers held at gunpoint in north Harris County

Some of the customers told ABC13 that three men barged into the store and held them hostage.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating a robbery at a Walgreens in north Harris County where several customers were held at gunpoint.

It happened around midnight on Cypresswood near the North Freeway. Some of the customers told ABC13 that three men barged into the store and held them hostage.

About 10 to 15 people were inside during the robbery.

Eyewitness News spoke to the uncle of two teenagers who were robbed. They said two of the three robbers had guns and demanded everyone to hand over their money.

"I guess they held everybody hostage in there, then took everybody's belongings, everybody's wallet. They took my nephew's wallet. They put a gun to his head and basically took what they could and took off," Jose Gutierrez said.

Deputies are still searching for the suspects.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated all morning long on this story.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
