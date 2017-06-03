NEWS

VP Pence coming to Houston for astronaut announcement

Vice President Mike Pence will come to Space City for NASA's announcement of the next generation of astronaut candidates. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Vice President Mike Pence will head to Houston next week for a special visit to NASA's Johnson Space Center.

On Wednesday, the space agency will introduce the next generation of 12 astronaut candidates, chosen from a pool of over 18,000 applicants.

If chosen, the astronauts could potentially travel to the International Space Station, the moon or even Mars on NASA's next-generation Orion spacecraft.

After the event, Pence will tour the mission control center receive a briefing about current spaceflight operations.

