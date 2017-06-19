NEWS

Video shows woman setting fatal fire in Wisconsin

The family of a woman caught on camera starting a fatal house fire in Wisconsin is urging her to turn herself in.

Bystanders watched and recorded, as the woman appeared to break a window of a rooming house, pour gasoline inside, and set it on fire.

No one seemed to try to stop her.

As the suspect got away, a woman jumped out of the window to safety.

The flames quickly raced through the home, from one floor to the next.

A group of young men attempted a rescue by kicking in the front door. But as thick smoke poured out, they were unable to reach a 72-year-old man trapped inside.

The woman's family said the suspect recently had a fight with her boyfriend who lived in the house.

He was not home at the time of the fire.
