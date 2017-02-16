BANGOR, MI (KTRK) --A Michigan community is outraged after a video surfaced showing a teacher duct taping a student during class.
A school board meeting was held Monday where parents expressed their concern over a video that went viral of Bangor teachers and staff playing an inappropriate game at a restaurant where they are heard making lewd comments about students.
In another controversial video, a teacher with the same school district was seen duct-taping a student in class. Parents and students said what happened in the classroom was upsetting and that no child should be treated that way.
"We had some students approach us and advised that another student had been duct taped in class during the day," said Bangor Police Chief Tommy Simpson during an interview with WXMI. "By the time we started conducting interviews the school already made personnel decisions and the teacher involved in this had resigned."
Police said that the teacher asked the students what they did over the weekend and the boy proceeded to talk using his hands. The teacher grabbed a roll of duct tape and wrapped it around the students arms and chest, police say.
Simpson interviewed everyone involved on Tuesday and learned that the 16-year-old student typically speaks with his hands.
"The teacher then went grabbed a roll of duct tape and started duct-taping the students upper arms and chest," said Chief Simpson.
He said the incident was recorded by another student in class. In the video, you could hear some students laughing, including the person who was duct taped.
"Later on the student who was duct tape said that he was embarrassed by it, didn't want it to happen to him," Simpson said.
An attorney who represents more than 400 Michigan school districts, including Bangor's considered the incident to be a class prank that was done in "poor taste,"
"As soon as we learned about this, that teacher has since resigned because we intervened," said Huber during a phone interview with WXMI.
Simpson said the case has been handed over to the prosecutor's office to determine if the teacher will face charges.