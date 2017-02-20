MISSION, TX (KTRK) --A Texas man has been charged with animal cruelty after a video posted online showed him dragging a German Shepherd behind a motorized scooter.
Warning: The above video may be hard to watch for some
According to KRGV, ission police received a video on Wednesday recorded by Melissa Torres showing 59-year-old Mario Cardona riding his scooter with his dog tied to the back.
"Don't worry. Don't worry. I'll call the cops on you," Torres told Cardona.
"Go ahead. It's my dog," Cardona replied.
On Thursday, police interviewed Cardona about the video and arrested him for animal cruelty.
"Just because you're disabled that's not an excuse. I want everyone to be aware that there are consequences. There is no excuse for you to be mistreating animals and the law will come after you," Torres said.
The dog, whose name is G2, was taken to animal control and is said to be in good health.