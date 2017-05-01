EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1940906" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police arrested an off-duty deputy for allegedly assaulting a woman outside The Live Oak Bar.

An off-duty Harris County deputy has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman outside a local bar.Authorities told ABC13 that 29-year-old Brian Robert Jones was arrested last night outside The Live Oak Bar at 2533 Southmore. Our photographer captured the deputy sitting in the back of a patrol car after the alleged incident.It's not clear what initiated the alleged assault or the extent of the woman's injuries.Eyewitness News reporter Miya Shay obtained surveillance video of the alleged attack outside the bar.The incident happened in the parking lot, showing a man grabbing a woman and throwing her to the ground after she pushed him.The fight continues after more pushing, and the man slams her to the ground again.Stay with ABC13 on air and online as this story develops.