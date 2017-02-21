U.S. & WORLD

Video shows 7 teens frantically trying to get out of icy water in Central Park

Sandra Bookman has the latest details.

NEW YORK, NY --
Dramatic video shows the terrifying moments before and after a group of teenagers fell through thin ice at a pond in Central Park Monday evening.

Eyewitness News obtained the video, which can be seen here:
Cell phone video captured the moment seven teenagers fell through the ice in Central Park


Nine teens went out on the ice in the southern section of the park to take selfies, witnesses said.

A tourist in the park actually decided to take a selfie showing the group of boys taking a selfie while out on the ice:

The teens were then seen walking around, jumping around and sliding on the ice before breaking through the surface
