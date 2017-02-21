NEW YORK, NY --Dramatic video shows the terrifying moments before and after a group of teenagers fell through thin ice at a pond in Central Park Monday evening.
Eyewitness News obtained the video, which can be seen here:
Nine teens went out on the ice in the southern section of the park to take selfies, witnesses said.
A tourist in the park actually decided to take a selfie showing the group of boys taking a selfie while out on the ice:
The teens were then seen walking around, jumping around and sliding on the ice before breaking through the surface