EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1765551" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cell phone video captured the moment seven teenagers fell through the ice in Central Park

Dramatic video shows the terrifying moments before and after a group of teenagers fell through thin ice at a pond in Central Park Monday evening.Eyewitness News obtained the video, which can be seen here:Nine teens went out on the ice in the southern section of the park to take selfies, witnesses said.A tourist in the park actually decided to take a selfie showing the group of boys taking a selfie while out on the ice:The teens were then seen walking around, jumping around and sliding on the ice before breaking through the surface