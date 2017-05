A birthday party for a 1-year-old girl turned dangerous after a bounce house filled with children collapsed.A home security video captured a man pulling his neighbor's plug connected to the bounce house.Officials say it's possible the man thought he was unplugging his neighbor's sound system. They say the man was unhappy with the loud music being played.Two children were taken to the hospital. Luckily, there were no serious injuries.Whether the man will face any charges has yet to be determined.