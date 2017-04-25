U.S. & WORLD

6.9 Magnitude earthquake rocks Chile

EMBED </>More News Videos

No major damage or injuries reported after 6.9 magnitude quake rocks Chile. (Credit: Jorge Santiago via Storyful)

CHILE (KTRK) --
The moment a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit Chile was caught on cell phone video.

The video shows buildings swaying and people running into the streets. The quake's rocking and shaking lasted for about 30 seconds.

It hit off the coast of Chile, near the city of Viña del Mar.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), at least 10 aftershocks followed the initial quake.

Despite all the shaking, no major damage or injuries were reported.

RELATED: Earthquake shakes swath of Midwest from Nebraska to Texas
EMBED More News Videos

At least 4 aftershocks in Oklahoma after a 5.6 quake rattled the midwest.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldearthquakecellphoneamazing video
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
'Happy Days' star Erin Moran likely died from cancer
VIDEO: Driver attacked in Manhattan Beach road rage
Ferry slams into breakwater in Canary Islands
Bebe expects to close all its stores by the end of May
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Poll: 37% say Trump should repeal,replace Obamacare
White House backtracks after Trump opens door to delaying funding for border wall
Top foreign policy moments of Trump's 1st 100 days
Russia may be aiding Taliban, US general in Afghanistan says
Spain arrests 9 in probe of Brussels attacks
More News
Top Stories
Attempted Jack-in-the-Box robbery turns deadly
Suspects wanted for takeover-style restaurant robberies
Rockets can close out Thunder tonight
95 arrested in 5-day Houston-area ICE roundup
Hairstyle inspired by Starbucks Unicorn drink
Deputy's bold move stopped wrong-way freeway driver
Man beaten, burned and stabbed lucky to be alive
Show More
City ordinance orders homeless to leave
Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo goes up for sale
Fundraiser for fallen deputy under investigation
Elton John cancels month of shows after rare illness
Speeding driver blamed for trashing historic cemetery
More News
Top Video
95 arrested in 5-day Houston-area ICE roundup
Attempted Jack-in-the-Box robbery turns deadly
Suspects wanted for takeover-style restaurant robberies
Rockets can close out Thunder tonight
More Video