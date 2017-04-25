EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1497206" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least 4 aftershocks in Oklahoma after a 5.6 quake rattled the midwest.

The moment a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit Chile was caught on cell phone video.The video shows buildings swaying and people running into the streets. The quake's rocking and shaking lasted for about 30 seconds.It hit off the coast of Chile, near the city of Viña del Mar.According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), at least 10 aftershocks followed the initial quake.Despite all the shaking, no major damage or injuries were reported.