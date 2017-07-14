Victims dies after shooting near Cinco Ranch

One person is dead after a shooting in Fort Bend County.According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened in the Bella Terra shopping center on State Highway 99 at FM 1093.Investigators believe the shooting is a result of a drug deal gone wrong; a gun and marijuana were found in the victim's car.Witnesses say the victim drove across the shopping center and went into the Buffalo Wild Wings for assistance.One witness described the victim as having a "hole in his face."No other details have been released.