NEWS

Victim drives to hospital after possible road rage shooting near Katy-area Cheddar's

EMBED </>More Videos

Police located a victim after a shootout near a Katy-area Cheddar's.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible case of road rage that sent 2 people to the hospital.

One car shot at the other around 7:15 p.m. near the parking lot of the Cheddar's on the Katy Freeway at N. Westgreen Blvd.

A nearby Harris County deputy saw the flash from one of the gunshots and went to investigate, but the two cars had already fled the scene, according to authorities.

Investigators later learned 2 people with gunshot wounds had shown up at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Hospital. A woman was shot in the neck and is in critical condition. A man was shot in the back. Investigators say he managed to drive to the hospital after the shooting.

Deputies are working to get more details on exactly what lead to the shooting.

"The victim simply said that they were changing lanes and they must have cut someone off but we're still trying to verify the details of exactly what happened," said Harris County Sheriff's Office Captain Joe Ambriz.

The Sheriff's Office described the suspect vehicle as a 4-door dark sedan.

Related Topics:
newsgun violenceshootingKatyHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 shot during possible store robbery in NE Houston
8 dead, 30 injured found inside semitrailer at Walmart
Lawyer: Simpson 'on cloud 9' following parole board decision
8 dead, 30 injured found inside semi-trailer at Walmart
More News
Top Stories
8 dead, 30 injured found inside semi-trailer at Walmart
Another round of heavy downpours Sunday afternoon
Father, 2 kids killed in crash in NE Houston
Do you recognize these fugitives running from justice?
Earth in for close call with football field-sized asteroid
Teens may face charge after watching man drown
Holocaust Museum offering free admission Sunday
HPD officer praised for response to shooting
Show More
Tanker crew rescues boaters from capsized vessel in Gulf
Festival to mark Pokemon Go anniversary goes awry
John Heard, 'Home Alone' and 'The Sopranos' star, dead at 71
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
Have a doggone crazy weekend in Houston
More News
Top Video
NWS shows off Doppler on Wheels in Galveston
Tanker crew rescues boaters from capsized vessel in Gulf
Holocaust Museum offering free admission Sunday
Festival to mark Pokemon Go anniversary goes awry
More Video