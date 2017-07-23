The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible case of road rage that sent 2 people to the hospital.One car shot at the other around 7:15 p.m. near the parking lot of the Cheddar's on the Katy Freeway at N. Westgreen Blvd.A nearby Harris County deputy saw the flash from one of the gunshots and went to investigate, but the two cars had already fled the scene, according to authorities.Investigators later learned 2 people with gunshot wounds had shown up at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Hospital. A woman was shot in the neck and is in critical condition. A man was shot in the back. Investigators say he managed to drive to the hospital after the shooting.Deputies are working to get more details on exactly what lead to the shooting."The victim simply said that they were changing lanes and they must have cut someone off but we're still trying to verify the details of exactly what happened," said Harris County Sheriff's Office Captain Joe Ambriz.The Sheriff's Office described the suspect vehicle as a 4-door dark sedan.