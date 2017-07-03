NEWS

Vehicle used in fatal hit-and-run in New Caney recovered by investigators

Vehicle suspected in hit-and-run crash found, Steven Romo reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The vehicle used in a hit-and-run that killed a man at a weekend quinceañera has been recovered at a home in north Houston, according to Montgomery County Sheriff's investigators.

Ray Jasso was a hit by a tan colored Suburban while outside with his children on Emerald Court, witnesses said. He died a short time later at a hospital.
Uninvited guests leaving party fatally hit neighbor, Steven Romo reports.



Late Monday, investigators found a vehicle matching witness descriptions at a home in Houston near the North Loop.

Detectives said they are "very confident" the Suburban they found is the one that hit and killed Jasso.

Residents at the home said the family member who drives the vehicle was not home and they did not know his whereabouts.

Authorities are looking for multiple people in the vehicle, including a man with the face tattoos and a white woman with curly reddish hair.

Investigators said they are not prepared to release any suspect names.

Montgomery County investigators said up to 100 people were at the party when some uninvited men started a fight. As those men left witnesses said they hit Jasso.

