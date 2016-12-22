NEWS

USPS workers on alert during busiest delivery day of the year
EMBED </>More News Videos

Postal workers on high alert for busiest delivery day of the year.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Thursday was expected to be the busiest delivery day of the year for the United States Postal Service.

About 2,000 packages normally go through the post office in Westchase. On Thursday, that number was closer to 3,000. That's a lot of extra work, longer hours and a lot more packages to keep away from any Grinch trying to steal Christmas.

ABC13 spent the afternoon with long-time postal carrier Doug Reed on his Westchase route.

"This is the only route I've ever had," Reed said.

He has spent 40 years delivering mail to the people here.

"I know them. Watched them grow up, have kids, come back. I have people that stay on one street. Their parents stay on another street," Reed said.

This holiday season, there has been a 12 percent jump in packages shipped through the U.S Postal Service. Reed says this week the number of packages he dropped off has nearly doubled his normal amount.

"A lot of people are doing everything online. Very few of them, I don't know if they go out shopping but they get packages every day," he said.

Trucks packed with packages making frequent stops makes them a target for bad guys. Just this week, a letter carrier was carjacked and the mail truck eventually dumped. We're told carriers are always on higher alert around the holiday season, but even more after that incident.

EMBED </>More News Videos

One person in custody after mail truck stolen and recovered, Tracy Clemons reports.



"We communicate with our employees constantly just to make sure they're aware when they're out there delivering their routes. If things don't look safe, we advise them to notify their immediate supervisor," said Acting USPS Communications Program Specialist Nikki Johnson.

Reed says he knows anything can happen anywhere, but between him watching his own back, and people in the neighborhood watching for him, he doesn't worry too much.

"In this neighborhood, there's been a long history in the way people look out for each other," he added.

There's no slowing down, at least until next week. Carriers will deliver Express Mail packages on Christmas Day.
Related Topics:
newsUSPSpost officepostal servicechristmasgiftslast minute giftsHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Exterminator steps up after 60k bees force man from home
Fort Worth officer on restricted duty after videotaped arrests
Emergency landing after report of sounds from cargo hold
140 kids get free beds, some for the first time
More News
Top Stories
Emergency landing after report of sounds from cargo hold
Exterminator steps up after 60k bees force man from home
Fort Worth officer on restricted duty after videotaped arrests
Helicopter makes emergency landing along Highway 99
Deputies hand out $10,000 of gift cards
Female chase suspect in custody in SW Houston
Son accused of killing mom leaves note in funeral program
Show More
140 kids get free beds, some for the first time
Passenger leaves $3K tip for parking attendant at IAH
Stranger's kindness helps dad on flight with baby
Refinery workers surprise colleague with new car
At least one injured in car accident in SW Houston
More News
Top Video
Fort Worth officer on restricted duty after videotaped arrests
Exterminator steps up after 60k bees force man from home
Emergency landing after report of sounds from cargo hold
Deputies hand out $10,000 of gift cards
More Video