Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion where a suspect was shot and killed.The intruder forced entry into the house wearing only underwear."The door is kicked in and that's how the family wakes up to discover the intruder in the residence," said Sgt. Felipe Rivera with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The suspect was shot and killed by one of the homeowners."He was still in the house fighting, basically. He wasn't running from anybody. He was attacking, in my opinion, he was in an attacking mode," Rivera said.The incident happened on Juergen Road off Willowbend Drive.Investigators are paying close attention to a Lincoln that has been towed from a ditch near the home.