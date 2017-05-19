EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2011443" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jeff Ehling has just spoken with Houston police and has new details about a deadly crash on I-10 overnight.

Police say there were two wrong-way drivers at the same spot on Interstate 10, which is closed after a deadly accident.The first crash involved a motorcycle rider who was killed after hitting a car. The accident happened on I-10 near Studemont around 1:30 a.m.The interstate has been closed to allow investigators to reconstruct the scene.Police say the motorcycle rider was coming westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-10 and hit a car.An officer spotted the wrong way motorcyclist just before the accident happened, but as he was calling it in, the crash happened.Police tell us the man slammed into car at a high rate of speed."The motorcyclist is deceased," Houston Police Capt. Megan Howard said. "The driver and the passenger for the vehicle that was traveling in the correct direction were transported for minor injuries. They are expected to live."Officers also had to deal with a second wrong-way driver while investigating the deadly motorcycle crash.A man somehow got past the barricade set up by police, and then drove up the exit ramp to I-10 going the wrong way.He was quickly stopped by HPD officers and arrested. Officers are trying to determine if alcohol was a factor in that incident.For now, I-10 going into downtown remains closed near Taylor Road.