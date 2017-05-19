MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

Two wrong-way driving incidents close I-10 near downtown Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police were busy overnight after two wrong-way driving incidents on I-10, including a deadly motorcycle crash. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say there were two wrong-way drivers at the same spot on Interstate 10, which is closed after a deadly accident.

The first crash involved a motorcycle rider who was killed after hitting a car. The accident happened on I-10 near Studemont around 1:30 a.m.

The interstate has been closed to allow investigators to reconstruct the scene.

Police say the motorcycle rider was coming westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-10 and hit a car.

EMBED More News Videos

Jeff Ehling has just spoken with Houston police and has new details about a deadly crash on I-10 overnight.



An officer spotted the wrong way motorcyclist just before the accident happened, but as he was calling it in, the crash happened.

Police tell us the man slammed into car at a high rate of speed.

"The motorcyclist is deceased," Houston Police Capt. Megan Howard said. "The driver and the passenger for the vehicle that was traveling in the correct direction were transported for minor injuries. They are expected to live."

Officers also had to deal with a second wrong-way driver while investigating the deadly motorcycle crash.

A man somehow got past the barricade set up by police, and then drove up the exit ramp to I-10 going the wrong way.

He was quickly stopped by HPD officers and arrested. Officers are trying to determine if alcohol was a factor in that incident.

For now, I-10 going into downtown remains closed near Taylor Road.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newswrong waymotorcycle accidentcar crasharresttraffic delayHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Police chief hospitalized after unusual crash
VIDEO: Motorcyclist bursts into flames in China
Motorcyclist killed in violent hit-and-run crash
Motorcyclist killed in freak accident
More motorcycle accident
NEWS
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
President Trump to embark on first foreign trip as president
ANALYSIS: Trump launches bold foreign trip, with pitfalls aplenty
Saudi Arabia's human rights record scrutinzed ahead of Trump visit
More News
Top Stories
3rd sex assault reported at complex in The Woodlands
Boy faces charges for having sex with 12-year-old girl
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
Fusion cuisine brings world of new flavors to Houston
Police: George Ranch HS student made terroristic threat
114 FREE things for your week ahead!
Splendora student passes out prescription drugs at school
Show More
Can hackers watch your home security cameras?
WATCH: Police use Taser to subdue naked man in Stafford
Child punished after classmate brought knife to school
Robbery suspects found inside Dekaney HS arrested
Midtown residents push back against 288 expansion
More News
Top Video
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
Woman says illegal stem cell therapy saved her life
Trump and Nixon together at Houston party
Boy faces charges for having sex with 12-year-old girl
More Video