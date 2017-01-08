NEWS

Two men dead at SW Houston apartment

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Gunshots were heard in southwest Houston, and police report that two men have died.

The Houston Police Department re reporting that two men were wounded at the 7000 block of Ashcroft and later died.


No witnesses have been found.

