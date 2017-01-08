Two men dead at SW Houston apartment

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Gunshots were heard in southwest Houston, and police report that two men have died.
The Houston Police Department re reporting that two men were wounded at the 7000 block of Ashcroft and later died.
#BreakingNews @houstonpolice Two dead after gunfire heard on SW side street in front of apts @abc13houston #abc13eyewitness #hounews pic.twitter.com/fiw56Y0yVt— Christine Dobbyn (@ChristineDobbyn) January 9, 2017
No witnesses have been found.
