NEWS

Dozens of turtles cause emergency response at JFK Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on the emergency response after dozens of turtles crawled onto the airfield at JFK Airport. (http://www.panynj.gov/)

NEW YORK --
It wasn't unruly passengers or bad weather that led to an emergency response at Kennedy Airport on Friday - but dozens of the airport's turtle neighbors.

About 40 diamondback terrapins crawled out of Jamaica Bay and onto the airfield.



The Port Authority told Eyewitness News that workers immediately collected and released the turtles to safer areas before they caused any impact to airport operations.

The turtles' annual migration takes place from June to mid-July.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsjfk international airportairport newsturtlesNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sheriff won't let deputies carry overdose antidote
ANALYSIS: A world without US leadership
Arkansas Ten Commandments Tribute Monument replaced with donation
Embattled judge suspended after drug abuse allegations
More News
Top Stories
James Harden inks richest NBA contract extension ever
Authorities say 3 dead in Crosby apartment fire
Sheriff won't let deputies carry overdose antidote
Spin your way into an awesome weekend in Houston
A look back at Tourniquet Killer's reign of terror
What people miss about living in Texas
Shia LaBeouf arrested for public drunkenness
Show More
METRO bus driver prevents possible tragedy
There's a small chance for big storms
METRO bus stabbing victim recounts steak knife attack
Video shows panda cub keeps falling out of trees
Embattled judge suspended after drug abuse allegations
More News
Top Video
Brothers prank call Fulshear Police Department 25 times
Porter brewery creates sanctuary for beer drinkers
James Harden inks richest NBA contract extension ever
Sheriff won't let deputies carry overdose antidote
More Video