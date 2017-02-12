NEWS

Former Texas Southern University employees indicted for allegedly stealing thousands from the university

EMBED </>More News Videos

Former Texas Southern University employees indicted for allegedly stealing from the university.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Two former Texas Southern University employees are now accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the university.

The pair was indicted on charges of misappropriation of funds, according to a law enforcement sources who spoke with us on condition of anonymity.

The alleged theft - estimated by investigators to be in the 6 figure range - is alleged to have occurred over several years.

It's unclear how exactly that was committed but TSU confirms one of the employees resigned in April of last year.

A spokesperson for the univeristy says the other worked previously for the campus building and grounds department. TSU has conducted its own internal audit.

The police investigation is still underway.

TSU would not comment further on the investigation. A spokesperson says the university is fully cooperating with authorities.

Eyewitness News is working to uncover more about these allegations and once we do we will update.
Related Topics:
newstexas southern universityinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
SWAT called to apartments near shooting
Third Ward fruit stand owner looks to expand
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
Two Chicago Girls, 11 and 12, Shot in Head in Separate Incidents
Stop throwing 'shade' at words added to dictionary
More News
Top Stories
NFL more forceful on Texas 'bathroom bill' after SB51
SWAT called to apartments near shooting
Third Ward fruit stand owner looks to expand
Search intensifies for missing Baytown teen
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Ed dept misidentifies activist, has to apologize for apology
You'll need an umbrella for Valentine's Day
Show More
Study: Your dog is judging you for being rude
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
Disney toy wands recalled over injury hazard
Two shot in apparent drive-by shooting
VIDEO: Wind tips 18-wheeler on top of patrol car
More News
Top Video
NFL more forceful on Texas 'bathroom bill' after SB51
Stop throwing 'shade' at words added to dictionary
You'll need an umbrella for Valentine's Day
Ed dept misidentifies activist, has to apologize for apology
More Video