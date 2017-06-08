Travelers angry after Spirit Airlines cancels multiple flights

A mechanical problem was the reason behind two days worth of canceled flights from Bush Intercontinental to LAX on Spirit Airlines.A company spokesperson said the door on the plane would not close, which meant it was taken out of service. The repair took a day to complete before the aircraft could be returned to service.Spirit operates to departure flights to LA out of IAH daily. The broken door cost three flights to be canceled.The airline said the cancellations had nothing to do with the pilot union negotiations underway.Stranded passengers were put on other airlines by Spirit. The company said those who couldn't be placed on other flights Wednesday were booked into hotels.The Thursday afternoon flight out of Houston departed on schedule at 2:45 p.m.