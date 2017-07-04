Friends and family believe a torso found in Red Hook Channel and a leg found in the Hudson River are both remains of a 31-year-old bartender from New Jersey who has been missing since June 25.They identify the woman as Jenny Londono, and a candlelight vigil was held for her Monday night at the bar she co-owned in Englewood. She was also a manager and bartender at the establishment, called Luna Lounge on Armory Street, which had its grand opening on June 8.The woman's torso was found on June 27 in Red Hook, and police released a picture of a tattoo that they hoped would help identify the victim.Her mother came forward and said she believed the tattoo was her daughter's, because it was a tribute to the victim's aunt. The medical examiner's office is still testing the remains.The leg was found around noon Saturday by a jogger in the Hudson River near the 79th Street Boat Basin. It had pink polish on the toenails, and authorities are investigating if it belongs to the same victim, and if that victim is Londono."I want this person to actually pay for everything, for every little bit of pain that we're all suffering," friend Andres Giraldo said. "The people here, that the family is going through."The NYPD has assisted the Bergen County Prosecutor's office in investigating Londono's disappearance. Cadaver dogs have searched three locations and two vehicles in New Jersey as part of search warrants issued in her case.A blood sample found in her boyfriend's bathtub may be linked to her disappearance, and additional testing is being done. Her boyfriend is considered a person of interest in the case.Londono was last seen on June 25, closing up at Luna Lounge.