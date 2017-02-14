VALENTINE'S DAY

Top 5 signs of a cheater

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A Houston area private investigator says Valentine's Day is the prime hunting season for cheaters.

Here are some signs that your "Valentine" may be cheating on you.

Experts say look out if your significant other or spouse gets a new and sexy sports car instead of a family car.

Another sign to look for is when your significant other or spouse gets a dramatic new haircut.

Also, be wary if your significant other or spouse is more dressed up than usual for work.

Another red flag is if your significant other or spouse invests in new sexy lingerie or underwear.

Finally, be on the lookout if your "sweetheart" is overly nice to you.
