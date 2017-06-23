NEWS

Toddler's stuffed animal breaks fall out of window

EMBED

It was a scary situation for a 2-year-old boy in Massachusetts.

Firefighters said a toddler fell about 16-feet down out of a window of an apartment in Chelsea.

Luis Estrada is the boy's great uncle. He said he was sitting in one of the rooms watching TV when he heard the boy's sister yelling.

"The first thing that comes to my mind is that I hope that he's ok," Estrada said.

The 2-year-old fell onto the concrete, but it was the toy that he was holding that may have saved his life. He was holding a stuffed cow, a toy he takes everywhere.

"Luckily for him, the stuffed animal did absorb most the impact, otherwise he would have had some serious injuries," fire officials said.

"It's a big blessing," Estrada said.

Family members said they still are not sure how he fell out of the window.

