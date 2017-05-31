NEWS

Today marks four years since HFD's deadliest day in history

These four firefighters were killed in a massive fire at the Southwest Inn on this day in 2013.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was the single biggest loss of life in the history of the Houston Fire Department.

Four years ago, the Southwest Inn fire ultimately claimed the lives of five firefighters.

On Tuesday, firefighters cleaned up the memorial to their fallen colleagues that still remains here at the site four years after that fatal fire.



The four firefighters who died on the scene were Robert Bebee, Robert Garner, Mathew Renaud, and Anne Sullivan.

Earlier this year, Captain Bill Dowling who lost both of his legs in the fire died of complications from the injuries sustained in the line of duty.

The department has made a lot of changes since the fire.

RELATED: Captain William "Iron Bill" Dowling has died
Captain Bill Dowling has died nearly four years fter the fire at the Southwest Inn.



The day it happened, radio communication was nearly impossible because too many radios were being used at the same time.

Now radio traffic is limited and when a commander sees a building is about to collapse, he can get that information out to everybody to evacuate the building.

Another problem: there was no detailed information about the remodeled building, and firefighters basically went into the structure not knowing its layout.

SEE ALSO: 7 moments we'll remember from Capt. Iron Bill's funeral
At times somber and other times bittersweet, the funeral for Houston Fire Capt. 'Iron Bill' Dowling was fit for a hero.



Today the department has updated pre-fire plans that are available electronically to responding fire crews.

Also when the fire happened, the distress buttons on firefighters uniforms were too sensitive, and they could accidentally set off. Now they've been reprogrammed to require two separate pushes to activate.

The area has not changed much since the building was demolished after the fire.

The tributes have been here the entire time, a visual reminder of a terrible loss for the city.

