Thousands were without power in Dickinson area after bird hits equipment

A power outage in the Dickinson area has left thousands to fend for themselves against the Houston heat.

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
Residents in Dickinson and nearby areas are without power after a bird got into the equipment, according to Texas New Mexico Power Company.

TNMP estimated approximately 9,000 customers were impacted by the power outage..

Crews worked quickly to fix the outage which lasted a few hours.

MAP: Areas impacted by power outage

Texas New Mexico Power company says an outage has left thousands without power in Dickinson.



Dickinson residents were left to fend off the Houston heat without air conditioning.

Some residents shared their frustrations with ABC13, saying this is not the first time their neighborhood experienced a power outage like this one.
