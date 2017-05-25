Thieves learn not to mess with a man's truck

Don't mess with a Texas man's truck. It's a lesson two car thieves learned first-hand last night in east Houston.When the man found his truck was stolen he went looking for it in the neighborhood near 74th and Avenue H.He ended up finding it with the two guys who stole it still inside.The truck owner made the quick decision to jump into the bed of the truck.The suspects hit the gas and tried to eject the truck owner from the back by fishtailing the truck but it didn't work.While the truck was still moving the suspects jumped out and ran.The truck crashed into a ditch and tree and the owner was thrown out but is okay.The suspects are still on the run.