Texas EquuSearch is searching for a missing Houston woman.Phanesia Mitchell, 46, was last seen in southeast Houston on the evening of May 28 2017.Mitchell was wearing a floral-print tank top with floral leggings, and white sandals. Mitchell has a scar on the left cheek to her nose, and a scar on her forehead.Anyone with information relating to Mitchell's whereabouts is urged to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.