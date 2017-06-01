NEWS

Texas EquuSearch looking for Houston woman last seen Sunday

Phanesia Mitchell, 46, was last seen in southeast Houston on the evening of May 28 2017. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Texas EquuSearch is searching for a missing Houston woman.

Phanesia Mitchell, 46, was last seen in southeast Houston on the evening of May 28 2017.

Mitchell was wearing a floral-print tank top with floral leggings, and white sandals. Mitchell has a scar on the left cheek to her nose, and a scar on her forehead.

Anyone with information relating to Mitchell's whereabouts is urged to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
