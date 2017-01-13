NEWS

Texas City soldier found dead at Fort Hood
EMBED </>More News Videos

A Fort Hood soldier was unresponsive and later died this week. (Fort Hood Public Affairs Office)

TEXAS CITY, TX (KTRK) --
A Fort Hood soldier who was found unresponsive earlier this week and later died is from Texas City, the military says.

Sgt. Alex Mathew Dean Taylor, 23, was found on Jan. 11 at Fort Hood. The circumstances surrounding Taylor's death are still under investigation.

Taylor entered active-duty service in March 2012 as an aviation operations specialist. He had been stationed in Fort Hood since July 2016.

His military awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Aviation Badge, Air Assault Badge and Army Service Ribbon.
