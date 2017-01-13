Texas City soldier found dead at Fort Hood

A Fort Hood soldier who was found unresponsive earlier this week and later died is from Texas City, the military says.Sgt. Alex Mathew Dean Taylor, 23, was found on Jan. 11 at Fort Hood. The circumstances surrounding Taylor's death are still under investigation.Taylor entered active-duty service in March 2012 as an aviation operations specialist. He had been stationed in Fort Hood since July 2016.His military awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Aviation Badge, Air Assault Badge and Army Service Ribbon.