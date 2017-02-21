Texas A&M Cadet killed in car crash

Texas A&M officials are confirming that a member of the Corps of Cadets was killed in a car crash with an 18-wheeler, according to Brazos County Sheriff's Office.According to witnesses, the 2016-2017 Aggie Band Command Sergeant Major, Alexander Jones, crossed the centerline and struck a semi-truck head-on in the 6200 block of West Highway 21, just west of the city of Bryan.Officers arrived to find both the semi-truck and Jones' vehicle on fire.The Brazos County Volunteer Precinct 4 Fire Department, along with the Bryan Fire Department responded to the scene and stopped traffic for several hours on Sunday.Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the semi-truck was not seriously hurt.According to the Commandant, Corps of Cadets, Texas A&M University Facebook page, Jones was 20 years old and a junior Political Science major in the College of Liberal Arts.Jones was a San Antonio native and served as the Combined Band Sergeant Major in the Texas Aggie Band.The accident remains under investigation.