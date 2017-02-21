NEWS

Texas A&M Cadet killed in car crash

Texas A&M officials are confirming that a member of the Corps of Cadets was killed in a car crash with an 18-wheeler.

Texas A&M officials are confirming that a member of the Corps of Cadets was killed in a car crash with an 18-wheeler, according to Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

According to witnesses, the 2016-2017 Aggie Band Command Sergeant Major, Alexander Jones, crossed the centerline and struck a semi-truck head-on in the 6200 block of West Highway 21, just west of the city of Bryan.

Officers arrived to find both the semi-truck and Jones' vehicle on fire.

The Brazos County Volunteer Precinct 4 Fire Department, along with the Bryan Fire Department responded to the scene and stopped traffic for several hours on Sunday.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not seriously hurt.

According to the Commandant, Corps of Cadets, Texas A&M University Facebook page, Jones was 20 years old and a junior Political Science major in the College of Liberal Arts.

Jones was a San Antonio native and served as the Combined Band Sergeant Major in the Texas Aggie Band.

The accident remains under investigation.
