NEWS

Tens of thousands without power as winds gust to 50
EMBED </>More News Videos

Numerous power lines were knocked down Sunday due to very strong winds, officials report.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Numerous power lines were knocked down Sunday due to very strong winds, officials report.

More than a dozen reports of lines were down in Harris County alone.
WATCH FOR YOURSELF: CLICK / TAP TO WATCH LIVE STREAMING VIDEO FROM OUR GALVESTON CAMERA


Reports in League City were coming in as well.



More than 35,000 people were without power, according to the CenterPoint Energy website around 11:50 a.m., but the number was going up exponentially.

At Lakewood Church this morning, power outages plagued services.



One person reported debris flying around the Medical District in a tweet.


"I was driving to work... and just heard this board crash to the ground," said Jorge Galicia.

Gusts were expected to reach 50 miles an hour or more, said ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog.
Related Topics:
newspower outage
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
McCain Doesn't Know if He Has 'Utmost Confidence' in President Trump
25-Year-Old Kansas City Pitcher Yordano Ventura Dies in Car Accident
Barbara Bush elects to stay in hospital another day, George improving
16 Dead Over 48 Hours as Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in the South
More News
Top Stories
Barbara Bush elects to stay in hospital another day, George improving
2 killed after car loses control on wet roads
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes
NFC championship: Falcons look to rewrite history
11 people killed in Georgia following severe weather
Gregg Popovich on Donald Trump: Can't believe anything he says
Women march in Houston, Austin for women's rights
Show More
New report places Texas terror threat at 'elevated'
VIDEO: Daring water rescue in Arizona
One dead in NE shooting, shooter claims self-defense
Trucker literally loses marbles on freeway
Malia Obama lands internship with Hollywood Executive
More News
Top Video
11 people killed in Georgia following severe weather
2 killed after car loses control on wet roads
Everything you never knew basil could do
Toilet paper bandit makes off with TP
More Video