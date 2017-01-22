Powelines @ Five Corners are down, impacting traffic. Take other rights if possible while the situation is being addressed. — LeagueCityTX (@LeagueCityTX) January 22, 2017

@abc13houston @HerzogWeather I was driving to work in the Med center and just heard this board crash to the ground across the street. pic.twitter.com/UBR2PZYbE9 — Jorge Galicia (@galicia_jorge) January 22, 2017

Numerous power lines were knocked down Sunday due to very strong winds, officials report.More than a dozen reports of lines were down in Harris County alone.Reports in League City were coming in as well.More than 35,000 people were without power, according to the CenterPoint Energy website around 11:50 a.m., but the number was going up exponentially.At Lakewood Church this morning, power outages plagued services.One person reported debris flying around the Medical District in a tweet."I was driving to work... and just heard this board crash to the ground," said Jorge Galicia.Gusts were expected to reach 50 miles an hour or more, said ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog.