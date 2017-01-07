NEWS

Temperature likely played role in homeless man's death
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police say the cold weather likely contributed to the death of a homeless man on Saturday morning.

HOUSTOUN (KTRK) --
Police say the cold weather likely contributed to the death of a homeless man on Saturday morning -- but his friends say it never should have happened in the first place.

James Pierce, 55, seemingly fell and hit his head next to a dumpster outside of a hotel near the intersection of Main and Kirby, authorities say.

Pierce's body was found Saturday morning, and investigators say he had trauma to his head.

"It was 20 degrees last night, and he's not properly dressed for this weather, so that probably played a major part in it," said Det. Latonia Bailey.

Just days before, a Texans player bought a hotel room for Pierce and some of his friends so they could get out of the cold.

Now, Pierce's friends want to make sure they're not forgotten again when cold weather strikes.

"This man should not have been out here like this. You people have seen this man out here on this corner for years, for two years this man has been out here," one man said.
Related Topics:
newshomelesswinterweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pregnant woman injured in SW Houston carjacking
Coast Guard: 3 missing Houston-area hunters found dead
What We Know About the Alleged Hate Crime Streamed Live on Facebook
Missing elderly man with dementia found safe
More News
Top Stories
Coast Guard: 3 missing Houston-area hunters found dead
Pregnant woman injured in SW Houston carjacking
One more very cold day, then spring-like temperatures
Osweiler leads Texans to victory over Oakland
Dog refused to leave deceased mate's side
Authorities seek death penalty in FL airport shooting
Cold temperatures cause icy roads Saturday morning
Show More
Mom, son die after family falls into frozen pond
FBI: Airport gunman traveled to Florida for massacre
Man's laptop takes bullet in Florida shooting
Teen wakes up to find parents dead in apparent murder suicide
Checking a gun is legal - if you do it properly
More News
Top Video
Coast Guard: 3 missing Houston-area hunters found dead
Cat survives harrowing encounter with garage door
Pregnant woman injured in SW Houston carjacking
How to keep your car running in cold weather
More Video