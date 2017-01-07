Temperature likely played role in homeless man's death

Police say the cold weather likely contributed to the death of a homeless man on Saturday morning -- but his friends say it never should have happened in the first place.James Pierce, 55, seemingly fell and hit his head next to a dumpster outside of a hotel near the intersection of Main and Kirby, authorities say.Pierce's body was found Saturday morning, and investigators say he had trauma to his head."It was 20 degrees last night, and he's not properly dressed for this weather, so that probably played a major part in it," said Det. Latonia Bailey.Just days before, a Texans player bought a hotel room for Pierce and some of his friends so they could get out of the cold.Now, Pierce's friends want to make sure they're not forgotten again when cold weather strikes."This man should not have been out here like this. You people have seen this man out here on this corner for years, for two years this man has been out here," one man said.