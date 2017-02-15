NEWS

Harris County sheriff names teen honorary deputy

EMBED </>More News Videos

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has just named Jaden Carlton an honorary deputy sheriff. (KTRK)

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
There's a new sheriff's deputy in Harris County, and he's only 17.

Jaden Carlton was just given his honorary role as deputy by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Jaden was diagnosed last June with cardiomyopathy, a hereditary disease that affects the heart. It's a condition he shares with his mother.

Sadly, he has had three major strokes in the past two months, but incredibly, he's fought his way through all of them.

Jaden's family says he is remarkably strong, and is now using a pacemaker to regulate his heart.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they have embraced Jaden as one of their own, and wanted to keep him encouraged.
Related Topics:
newsharris county sheriffs officeheart defectsheart diseaseteenagerscool kidshealthHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Massive explosion lights up the skies over Refugio
Boston bombing survivor helps teen get new prosthetic legs
Parents still grieving boy killed on water slide
Man in custody as pipe bomb allegedly found in Shepherd
Appellate court in takes up Brendan Dassey's case
More News
Top Stories
Man in custody as pipe bomb allegedly found in Shepherd
Police: Man playing dominos shot by four robbers
Massive explosion lights up the skies over Refugio
PHOTOS: 'Hot felon' makes NY Fashion Week debut
Pigeon caught smuggling cellphone into jail
Man busted for allegedly smuggling cocaine in shoes
Parents still grieving boy killed on water slide
Show More
Police use Taser on pregnant woman during fight
Van Vleck mom saves kids as tornado lifts mobile home
It's a boy! Meet American Girl's newest doll
Bush 41's love letter to Barbara will restore your faith in love
Texas Children's therapy dog delivers Valentine's love
More News
Top Video
Why Uncle Julio's is worth braving the Katy Freeway
PHOTOS: 'Hot felon' makes NY Fashion Week debut
Police use Taser on pregnant woman during fight
Police: Man playing dominos shot by four robbers
More Video