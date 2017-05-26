Teen charged in 69-year-old Humble woman's murder

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2036624" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video released in death of woman, Miya Shay reports.

A suspect has been charged in connection with the murder of a 69-year-old retired flight attendant in her Humble home earlier this week.Deron Matthews, 19, has been charged with capital murder. Authorities say they have also recovered the white Honda belonging to Linda Terry, which was missing when her body was discovered.Terry's body was found inside her Humble area home last Saturday, but it's suspected she was dead for several days. Her white Honda was missing.Thursday afternoon, officials released surveillance video that captured Terry's Honda being driven into a Citgo gas station at the corner of Scott Street and the South Loop. Additional surveillance videos show three men walking into several nearby stores.Friends say Terry spent 45 years flying for Continental and then subsequently United Airlines. They don't know anyone who would want to harm her."She was an excellent flight attendant. She had a dry sense of humor," said friend and former co-worker Linda Lutich. "Her good sense of humor made everyone laugh, and she was gracious."