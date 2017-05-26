NEWS

Teen charged in 69-year-old Humble woman's murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen charged with capital murder in slaying of 69-year-old Humble woman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect has been charged in connection with the murder of a 69-year-old retired flight attendant in her Humble home earlier this week.

Deron Matthews, 19, has been charged with capital murder. Authorities say they have also recovered the white Honda belonging to Linda Terry, which was missing when her body was discovered.

Terry's body was found inside her Humble area home last Saturday, but it's suspected she was dead for several days. Her white Honda was missing.

Thursday afternoon, officials released surveillance video that captured Terry's Honda being driven into a Citgo gas station at the corner of Scott Street and the South Loop. Additional surveillance videos show three men walking into several nearby stores.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video released in death of woman, Miya Shay reports.



Friends say Terry spent 45 years flying for Continental and then subsequently United Airlines. They don't know anyone who would want to harm her.

"She was an excellent flight attendant. She had a dry sense of humor," said friend and former co-worker Linda Lutich. "Her good sense of humor made everyone laugh, and she was gracious."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmurdermurder mysterywoman killedharris county sheriffs officeHoustonHumble
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Chinese jets come within several hundred feet of US plane over South China Sea
What you need to know to stay safe while boating
Victims' relatives confront South Carolina serial killer in court: 'May God have no mercy on his soul'
26 dead in attack on Egyptian Christians
More News
Top Stories
Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
WATCH: Before & after deadly hit and run in SE Houston
Man charged in murder of father of 2 in La Marque
Sparks fly as thieves in church van smash their way into store
Give your home a tax-free energy boost this weekend
BARC drops cat adoption fees to only $1
Show More
Panhandler accused of scamming sets record straight
Houston named top U-Haul destination
Watch: Tables turned on would-be robbers
Woman contracts botulism sues nacho cheese-dip maker
New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history
More News
Top Video
Give your home a tax-free energy boost this weekend
Let's Eat: Key lime pie from Ooh La La Sweets
Go deep underground in one of Texas' largest caves
What you need to know to stay safe while boating
More Video