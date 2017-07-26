  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: White House press briefing following decision to ban transgender people from military
18-year-old charged with manslaughter, DUI after live streaming deadly crash

14-year-old daughter Jacquelin Sanchez was killed in a crash happened while her sister Obdulia was live streaming on Instagram. (Merced Sun-star.com & Vikaas Shanker)

LOS BANOS, Calif. --
Merced County District Attorney has formally filed charges against the 18-year-old woman who is accused of getting into a deadly car accident while streaming live video on Instagram.

This July 22, 2017 photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff, shows Obdulia Sanchez in Merced, Calif.


According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Harold Nutt, Obdulia Sanchez has been charged with:
  • One count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated

  • An alternative count of gross vehicular manslaughter

  • Two counts of driving under the influence resulting in injury

  • Two counts of driving with a .08% blood alcohol content causing injury

  • Great bodily injury allegations for all four vehicle code violations


Obdulia's sister, 14-year-old Jacquelin Sanchez, was killed in the crash.

"I (expletive) killed my sister, okay? I know I'm going to jail for life, alright? I understand that," Obdulia said in the live video. "The is the last thing I want to happen, okay? Alright? I don't (expletive) care though, I'm gonna hold it down. If you don't survive, I'm so (expletive) sorry."

The CHP says Sanchez was under the influence when she rolled her car over, into a barbed wire fence and then a field near Henry Miller Road and Highway 165 outside of Los Banos in Merced County.

