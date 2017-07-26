This July 22, 2017 photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff, shows Obdulia Sanchez in Merced, Calif.

One count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated



An alternative count of gross vehicular manslaughter



Two counts of driving under the influence resulting in injury



Two counts of driving with a .08% blood alcohol content causing injury



Great bodily injury allegations for all four vehicle code violations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2245120" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family members say her 14-year-old sister was killed, and a live recording of the crash has gone viral.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2247923" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Manuela Seja was the third passenger in a crash near Los Banos that sent one woman to jail and killed 14-year-old Jacquelin Sanchez - her girlfriend of seven months.

Merced County District Attorney has formally filed charges against the 18-year-old woman who is accused of getting into a deadly car accident while streaming live video on Instagram.According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Harold Nutt, Obdulia Sanchez has been charged with:Obdulia's sister, 14-year-old Jacquelin Sanchez, was killed in the crash."I (expletive) killed my sister, okay? I know I'm going to jail for life, alright? I understand that," Obdulia said in the live video. "The is the last thing I want to happen, okay? Alright? I don't (expletive) care though, I'm gonna hold it down. If you don't survive, I'm so (expletive) sorry."The CHP says Sanchez was under the influence when she rolled her car over, into a barbed wire fence and then a field near Henry Miller Road and Highway 165 outside of Los Banos in Merced County.