LOS BANOS, Calif. --Merced County District Attorney has formally filed charges against the 18-year-old woman who is accused of getting into a deadly car accident while streaming live video on Instagram.
According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Harold Nutt, Obdulia Sanchez has been charged with:
- One count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated
- An alternative count of gross vehicular manslaughter
- Two counts of driving under the influence resulting in injury
- Two counts of driving with a .08% blood alcohol content causing injury
- Great bodily injury allegations for all four vehicle code violations
RELATED: 18-year-old woman arrested after live streaming deadly crash
Obdulia's sister, 14-year-old Jacquelin Sanchez, was killed in the crash.
"I (expletive) killed my sister, okay? I know I'm going to jail for life, alright? I understand that," Obdulia said in the live video. "The is the last thing I want to happen, okay? Alright? I don't (expletive) care though, I'm gonna hold it down. If you don't survive, I'm so (expletive) sorry."
The CHP says Sanchez was under the influence when she rolled her car over, into a barbed wire fence and then a field near Henry Miller Road and Highway 165 outside of Los Banos in Merced County.
RELATED: 14-year-old survivor of live streamed crash mourns victim
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff