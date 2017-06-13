NEWS

Teen arrested on robbery charges linked to murder of mom and her unborn child

Teen arrested on robbery charges linked to murder of mom and her unborn child. (Beaumont Police Department)

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) --
A 17-year-old is in custody for several aggravated robberies and is also linked to the murder of a mother and her unborn child in Beaumont, police said.

According to investigators, Atayanna Asia Nicole Douglas gave information that linked her to three robberies and the murder of 19-year-old Kera Teel and her unborn daughter. Douglas was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Lake Charles, La. and taken to the Beaumont Police Department.

Last week, police were called to the 6100 block of Sienna Trails where they found Teel suffering from gunshot wounds in a parked car.

Family members told ABC13 that Teel and her mother had just arrived back in Beaumont from a doctor's appointment in Galveston.

Police believe numerous gang members may be involved in violent crimes across Beaumont. A number of guns and drugs were seized during the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information should to call Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS(8477).

