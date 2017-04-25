A 15-year-old Humble ISD student is charged with deadly conduct for allegedly pointing a pellet gun at drivers near an elementary school Tuesday morning.According to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to multiple 911 calls around 10 a.m. Tuesday near Oak Forest Elementary School. Callers stated a teenager was pointing a gun at drivers on Kings Park Way."When the deputies arrived, they saw what appeared to be the suspect," Constable Herman said. "They ended up taking him down at gunpoint, and it was a kind of real touch and go situation."Deputies responded with guns drawn and were able to de-escalate the situation within minutes and arrest the 15-year-old Atascocita High School student."Luckily he did not point that gun at deputies," Herman said, "because it could have been really tragic and he would not have won, I can assure you."Oak Forest Elementary School was placed on lockdown for about 20 minutes as a result of the situation. An Humble ISD spokeswoman said, "We take precautions when it comes to the safety of our students."