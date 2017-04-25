NEWS

Teen arrested after pointing gun at passing cars near elementary school

EMBED </>More News Videos

Teen arrested for pointing pellet gun at passing vehicles

By
ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
A 15-year-old Humble ISD student is charged with deadly conduct for allegedly pointing a pellet gun at drivers near an elementary school Tuesday morning.

According to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to multiple 911 calls around 10 a.m. Tuesday near Oak Forest Elementary School. Callers stated a teenager was pointing a gun at drivers on Kings Park Way.

"When the deputies arrived, they saw what appeared to be the suspect," Constable Herman said. "They ended up taking him down at gunpoint, and it was a kind of real touch and go situation."

Deputies responded with guns drawn and were able to de-escalate the situation within minutes and arrest the 15-year-old Atascocita High School student.

"Luckily he did not point that gun at deputies," Herman said, "because it could have been really tragic and he would not have won, I can assure you."

Oak Forest Elementary School was placed on lockdown for about 20 minutes as a result of the situation. An Humble ISD spokeswoman said, "We take precautions when it comes to the safety of our students."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsgunspellet gunteenHoustonAtascocita
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Shootout after Jack-in-the-Box robbery turns deadly
Pilot dies after small plane crashes into Texas pond
Doctor fought with officers on United flight: Report
2 Spring women attacked steps from their apartments
More News
Top Stories
2 Spring women attacked steps from their apartments
President George H.W. Bush treated for chronic bronchitis
Pilot's body recovered after small plane crash
Rice Village parking meters bring new issues
Girls forced to do bear crawls on hot asphalt as punishment
Houston philanthropist Mimi Dompier dies
Rockets can close out Thunder tonight
Show More
DPS hopes to hire more female troopers
Judge blocks Trump order on sanctuary city money
Search suspended for missing cruise ship bartender
Shootout after Jack-in-the-Box robbery turns deadly
Texans will announce draft picks from space
More News
Top Video
Rice Village parking meters bring new issues
Pilot's body recovered after small plane crash
Girls forced to do bear crawls on hot asphalt as punishment
68-year-old fitness instructor makes for popular sweat sessions
More Video