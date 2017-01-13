NEWS

Aldine ISD teacher impregnated by student sentenced to 10 years in prison
A former Aldine ISD teacher impregnated by a student has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

HOUSTON --
The former Stovall Middle School teacher who admitted to having sex with her 13-year-old student has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Judge Michael McSpadden said Alexandria Vera's sentencing should serve as a warning to others who are thinking of doing the same thing. He went on to say, "we want teachers to educate our children, we want teachers to keep their hands off of them."

In November, Vera pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child. Her guilty plea lowered the minimum sentence, paving the way for parole eligibility in five years.

VIDEO: Alexandria Vera pleads guilty
Former teacher pleads guilty to lesser charge of sexually assaulting boy.



During the trial, the victim wrote a letter to the court expressing that he was in love with Vera. The boy's parents also indicated that they were worried about Vera losing her job.

The victim's mother also said that in her culture, the age difference in her son's relationship with Vera was not an issue.

According to court documents, Vera first met the 13-year-old boy last summer when he was a student in her 8th grade English summer school class.

"IT WAS VERY SHOCKING": Family of teacher accused speaks out
Teacher accused of sex of abuse of a child appeared in court Friday.



A sexual relationship reportedly developed. Vera became pregnant, but terminated the pregnancy upon learning that Child Protective Services had launched an investigation.

Vera claims she and the teen are in love, and she's been introduced to his family as his girlfriend, court documents state. The boy's parents are reportedly accepting of the relationship, including Vera in family gatherings.

The boy is now in foster care after it was learned the boy's parents were supportive of his relationship and Vera's pregnancy.

Prosecutors also say that Vera allowed two eighth graders to have sex in her home.

