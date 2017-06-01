MEDFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --A high school chemistry teacher in Burlington County, New Jersey is accused of making 'upskirt' videos of female students.
Eric Howell, 43, of Maple Shade, has been a teacher at Lenape High School since 2016. He is charged with endangering the welfare of children and other offenses.
According to the prosecutor's office, Howell concealed a camera in a coconut water box that was then placed in the side portion of his briefcase.
He would then allegedly carry his bag in such a way that the camera could see up the victims' skirts or loose-fitting shorts.
Investigators said it was back on May 2 when someone notified school administrators about Howell's suspicious behavior.
That person allegedly saw Howell passing behind a female student while extending his arm sideways. Prosecutors allege he was trying to position the camera under the student's skirt.
School officials called police and banned Howell from school property and events.
They released the following statement:
"We reported this matter to the local authorities as soon as we were made aware of it. We immediately contacted and communicated with specific parents throughout the investigation by the authorities, offered counseling to any students and staff member with a concern regarding this issue, and did not permit this individual on our school grounds or at any LRHSD events. We commend the Medford Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office for their swift attention to this matter, helping to ensure the security, health and safety of our students, staff and entire school community."
Investigators said three students were victimized and, prosecutors said one of the victims was targeted more than once.
Lenape High students sound off about their chemistry teacher secretly recording up students skirts while at school @6abc pic.twitter.com/LWch0Bv59a— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) June 1, 2017
"They were young adults, young ladies and just having an older man do that to younger girls... I have to watch where I'm walking and how I walk," senior Devon Horner said.
Sadie Horner, a junior, said she takes a language class with one of the three reported victims.
"She came in towards the end, and she was crying," Horner said. "It hurts my heart, and she's such a sweet girl, she never wants anything wrong for anybody."
In addition, Howell is also accused of filming an upskirt video at a convenience store.
Prosecutors said digital storage devices were found after a search warrant was executed at his home, and they are being analyzed for evidence.
He was taken into custody on Wednesday and has a court appearance set for Thursday.
