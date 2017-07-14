CRASH

SUV wedged under train and dragged in La Marque

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) --
A vehicle that crashed into a stopped train overnight in La Marque was also dragged 100 yards when the locomotive moved.

Police say two people were inside the sport-utility vehicle when the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. Friday near Highway 3 and FM 519.

According to police, the train conductor did not realize the SUV was wedged under before moving. An officer driving next to the tracks saw the wreckage and flagged the train to stop.

One of two people in the SUV became trapped at the scene. A man and a woman were flown from the scene to a hospital in Galveston. Both were conscious, but their conditions were not immediately disclosed.

Police are looking at alcohol as a factor in the crash.

