The gym may have saved a man's life in Missouri when an SUV crashed on top of his house.The Collapse Rescue Task Force in St. Louis responded to reports of a vehicle on the roof of an "unoccupied dwelling" on Sunday. When crews arrived, they found the driver of an SUV had crashed on top of a house.Police said the SUV went airborne after the speeding driver lost control.The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Fortunately, the homeowner was away and at the gym at the time of the crash.