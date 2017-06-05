NEWS

Suspected fentanyl supplier arrested after drug bust

Suspected fentanyl supplier arrested after drug bust, Jessica Willey reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A Katy man is under arrest, accused of supplying the dangerous and highly addictive drug fentanyl to young people in the west Houston area.

The 22-year-old man was charged with possession, with intent to distribute and evading arrest Monday night. Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office is not releasing his name because he is cooperating.

According to Constable Ted Heap, the man was arrested near a Katy post office where he had just received a package from China. The package contained 102 grams of fentanyl, said Heap.

After the arrest, deputies wearing hazmat suits, searched the man's apartment where they found cocaine and heroin inside a safe.

Fentanyl is often mixed with those drugs to make it even more powerful.

"I think many people, especially on this side of town, consider this to be an epidemic at this time. We've had a lot of young adults who have overdosed and this taking 100 grams of pure fentanyl off the street is something that I think will have an impact, not only on west Harris County, but on Houston, as a whole," Heap said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more powerful, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), investigators with the United States Postal Service (USPS) and the Houston Police Department assisted the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office in the investigation.

