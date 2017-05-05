NEWS

Suspected drunk driver smashes into HPD cruiser on N. Loop

A Houston officer was nearly sandwiched between the vehicles of two suspected drunk drivers after a crash overnight

A Houston police officer and a suspected drunk driver were just inches away from injury when another suspected drunk driver slammed into a HPD patrol car on the North Loop.

The North Loop is now back open, but it was shut down as officers investigated the crash.

The officer's cruiser was rear-ended on 610 while he was investigating another suspected drunk driving case. That driver alleged stopped their vehicle right in the middle of the highway.

While the officer was arresting that driver and putting him in the back of the police car, a second suspected drunk driver slammed into the back of the vehicle.

He missed hitting the two men by a couple of inches.

"These are one of the most dangerous scenes to be on," said Houston Police Sgt. Thomas Fendaia. "One of the most dangerous things you can do is be on a freeway trying to conduct an investigation. Tonight is a perfect example of why."

Our crew was there when one of those alleged drunk drivers was getting a sobriety test. Both of them have been arrested.

The amazing thing in all of this is no one was hurt.

