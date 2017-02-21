Suspect still at large after explosive blast at Porter motel

Detectives are looking for the person who threw some kind of explosive into a motel parking lot in Porter, deputies said.Montgomery County Sheriff's investigators said it happened at the Palace Inn on Highway 59 around 6pm.A suspect walked up to asking another person holding a shoe, and allegedly asked if "they wanted to see something cool," according to a news release.That's when the shoe exploded, causing a loud bang. The blast sent debris flying across the parking lot, investigators said.At the time of the explosion, there were several adults and children in the parking lot."There's a spark, explosion, then kaboom," witness Thomas Burnett said.Those who were inside their rooms said they were startled by the same noise."The first little boom and then the second, it went across the parking lot and flew across to where my kids was playing and hit him in the face," hotel guest Douglas Bates said.His son Chanting didn't know what hit him. He told Eyewitness News, "My ears were ringing and my face is still numb."Residents say the man had just checked in, some of them even had a brief conversation with him."He wasn't thinking straight. Especially to just pull it out in front and blow it up in front of people you don't know," Josh Williams said.They say he then said, "watch this" and pulled something from his car and lit it in the shoe. Burnett added, "He started screaming, 'I didn't do nothing, I didn't do nothing' and jumped in his car and took off."Investigators believe it was some type of firework. Sheriff's deputies say the man drove off in a 2004 Blue Lexus SUV with the license plate GH42LC.Bates added, "The guy seemed to be very intelligent, had money and drove a Lexus.""Why he would do something like this with children out here..." Burnett said.